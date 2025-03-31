Jets, Ravens Linked to Blockbuster Trade Idea
The future for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has looked murky over the past few months with the team's roster in flux.
Andrews, 29, had a tremendous season with 55 catches for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns, but his age is climbing and the Ravens may feel the need to move on from him.
A team that could be interested in acquiring him is the New York Jets, as suggested by Sporting News writer Dharya Sharma.
"Andrews disappointed in Baltimore's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, but the veteran tight end quietly had a productive 2024 campaign, hauling in 55 receptions for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 17 games. The 29-year-old has been a pivotal piece to Baltimore's offense over the last six years, but there's a chance he played his final game in a Ravens uniform," Sharma writes.
"Due to the rise of Isaiah Likely, moving on from Andrews has become a move that could make sense for Baltimore, as they already have a younger and more dynamic replacement on the roster and could gain some draft capital by moving on from the three-time Pro Bowler."
The Jets would be giving new quarterback Justin Fields a comfortable target up the middle, helping his transition into the offense.
Andrews has always been a reliable target for Lamar Jackson in the Ravens offense, so it would make sense for the Jets, along with other teams, to be interested in his services at tight end.
If the Ravens truly felt comfortable moving on from Andrews with Likely's resurgence, they probably would have made a trade by now. However, everything that has been said by Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta suggests that Andrews should be part of the team for the foreseeable future.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!