Ravens Sign John Harbaugh to Extension
The Baltimore Ravens have signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension, the team announced Friday afternoon. The extension now keeps Harbaugh under contract through the 2028 season.
Harbaugh, 62, is the second longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, having led the Ravens since 2008. The only coach who's been with his team longer is Mike Tomlin, who's been with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007.
Under Harbaugh's leadership, the Ravens have consistently been one of the better teams in the NFL. He boasts a regular-season record of 172-104, as well as a playoff record of 13-11. In 17 seasons, the Ravens have made the playoffs 12 times, won the AFC North six times, and of course, won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.
Harbaugh has received some criticism for the Ravens' recent playoff struggles, but as a whole, his tenure has been a smashing success.
Before this extension, Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract this fall. He didn't seem too concerned about his future, and sure enough, he now has his extension.
"I talk to Eric [DeCosta] every day. I talk to Steve [Bisciotti] every day – not every day," Harbaugh told reporters on Jan. 22. Steve wouldn't talk to me every day. I talk to [president] Sashi [Brown] about every other day, but I'm happy, man. I'm happy, and however that goes, I trust God. I trust the people I work with every day who I love, who are my friends, but more importantly, we're on a mission together, and as long as that goes, as long as God permits that to go, I'm all about it. I'm fired up for it, and I'm not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves."
The Ravens are among the favorites to win Super Bowl LX this coming season, and they believe Harbaugh is still the man to lead them to the promised land.
