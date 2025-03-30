Five Interior Pass Rushers Ravens Could Target In Draft
The Baltimore Ravens finished second in the NFL in sacks in 2024 with 54, and veteran defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike played a big role even though he wasn't able to repeat his double-digit sack production from his breakout season the year before.
While he was still voted to the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row, behind him and 2022 third-rounder Travis Jones, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, they don't have much depth when it comes to interior pass rushers.
One of the biggest keys to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run this past year was the depth of their pass rush both on the edge and up the middle. Fortunately, the Ravens couldn't have asked for a better year to be in need of immediate contributors on the defensive line who can collapse the pocket and be disruptive in the passing game, because the 2025 NFL Draft class is littered with them.
Here are five interior pass rushers the Ravens could realistically target at No. 27 overall in the first round or later:
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
The first and only other time the Ravens used a first-round pick on an interior defensive lineman was for another former Duck standout who went on to be a franchise legend in Haloti Ngata.
Prior to transferring to Oregon for his final season, Harmon had established himself as a stout run defender while at Michigan State. This past year, he dropped some weight and got to show off more of his ability as a pass rusher and shined bright, finishing with a career-high five sacks, which was more than his three years with the Spartans combined and he also tied for the second-most tackles for loss on the team with a career-high 11.
In a class filled with penetrating three-technique defensive tackles, Harmon is among the best in the way he can disrupt a play. Between the usage of his hands at the point of attack and upper body, he can overwhelm interior offensive linemen and he also possesses a nice arsenal of pass rush moves.
At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-4 and 313 pounder ran the fourth-fastest time among defensive tackles (4.95), had the fifth-fastest 10-yard split (1.75) and was at his best running through the on-field drills.
Harmon is projected to be a late first-round to early second-round pick and was even predicted to land in Baltimore in the latest mock draft by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who was working for the Ravens as a West Coast scout the year they selected Ngata at No. 12 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.
If they pass on Harmon at No. 27 overall, he likely wouldn't make it out of the bottom of the first round because of the need for a player of his caliber by the other playoff teams behind them.
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
The former No. 1 overall high school recruit in the country spent his entire collegiate career in the SEC, beginning at Texas A&M for two years and spending his last as a Rebel, where he broke out in 2024. As a junior, he set career highs across the board with 48 total tackles and his 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss were more than his combined career totals from his first couple of seasons.
Nolen is extremely powerful and twitched up, which shows in his ability to stack and shed blocks with relative ease. He is stout against the run with the way he can hold the line of scrimmage against guards and knife into the backfield. His pass rush plan still needs work, and he doesn't have a repertoire of moves, but he has violent hands and plenty of room to grow that area of his game, which makes him such an alluring prospect.
Pairing him with another former Aggie three-technique in Madubuike as a rotational role spelling the veteran game-wrecker on early downs would be great for his development arc in Baltimore. It would allow him to get meaningful snaps where his high floor as a run defender can be utilized while still getting him some pass-rush reps.
There's a chance that Nolen won't make it to the bottom of the first round as some mocks have projected to come off the board in the top 20 picks, but if he does make it to No. 27 overall, he might be the best player available on the board.
Darius Alexander, Toledo
The former Rocket possesses ideal measurables when it comes to size, weight and length at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds with 34-inch arms, and he plays with the violent hands and physicality that every team looks for in their interior defensive linemen.
Alexander can be a penetrating three-technique in any subpackage lineup and five-technique in the Ravens' 3-4 base defense. He is coming off a senior season in which he recorded a career-high 40 total tackles, including eight for a loss, 3.5 sacks, four batted passes and a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Alexander has seen his draft rise at every stage of the pre-draft process, starting with a strong showing at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl followed by an impressive outing at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he tied Harmon for the fourth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.95 and had the third-fastest 10-yard split with a 1.72.
As a pass rusher, he shows an explosive first step off the ball, can transition from speed to power and his go-to move is the swim. In run defense, he does a good job of shedding blocks and finding the ball carrier. His projected range is anywhere from the late first round to the bottom of the second round, where the Ravens could still have a chance of landing him if they stay put. If they really want him, it might be worth trading up a few spots by using one of their extra Day 3 picks.
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Like Nolen, the former Gamecock is on the lighter side for a penetrating three-technique at 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, but that doesn't stop him from being a disruptive force as a pass rusher. He recorded 8.5 of his 9.5 career sacks in the past two seasons, logging four or more in back-to-back campaigns to go along with 17 tackles for loss over that span.
Sanders is quick with his feet and violent with his hands coming out of his stance, allowing him to cross the face of opposing offensive linemen and dart into the backfield for a quick pressure, sack or tackle for loss. He can also transition from speed to power well and is at his best and most impactful in obvious passing situations.
While his run defense has room for improvement, he is also a heads-up pass rusher who has a good feel for when to get his hands up into passing lanes to bat a ball down or alter its trajectory. Sanders would be a solid Day 2 who could actually prove to be a steal if he lasted until the bottom of the third round when the Ravens pick at No. 91 overall.
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
It only seems fitting that this list is rounded out with a former career Aggie standout whose pro comparison, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, is none other than Maduibuike. The two share similar profiles both in terms of measurables and play style as tweener interior pass rushers who can play the three- and five-tech spots as well as line up off the edge in certain packages and obvious passing situations but can be disruptive in run defense as well.
Turner measures in at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, plays with heavy and violent hands and has a motor that doesn't stop until the quarterback is on the ground or the whistle blows. He recorded 10 sacks in his collegiate career, the bulk of which came in the last two years with a career-high six in 2023 and just two last season.
The Aggies' scheme limited some of the most athletic prospects in this year's class from reaching their full potential as pass rushers, including Nolen, which led to his transfer to Ole Miss, and projected first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who never recorded more than 1.5 sacks in his three seasons in college.
The Ravens were able to land Madubuike in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he proved to be a steal as he is now one of the most dynamic and disruptive pass rushers in the league who can wreak havoc from anywhere along the defensive alignment. Given that Turner is coming off a bit of a down year in production, there's a strong chance general manager Eric DeCosta could strike gold again if they land him in the third as well.
