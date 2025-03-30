Five Interior Pass Rushers Ravens Could Target In Draft

Darius Alexander does EVERYTHING for the Toledo defense.



He’s posted 11 sacks and 83 pressures in the last two seasons along with a 90.3 run defense grade and a 58-yard pick 6 (6’4 304lbs btw) in 2024.



He’s my IDL4 in a STACKED class and I’d take him in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/QiJWaEkKMQ