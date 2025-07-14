Ravens' Lamar Jackson Has New Favorite Target
For the past seven years, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a clear favorite target on offense — tight end Mark Andrews. However, that may no longer be the case.
While Andrews is coming off a career-high 11-touchdown season, he was almost nonexistent through the first half of the year, which led to his worst full season production since his rookie year.
Maybe more notably, though, was Andrews' crucial mistakes during the Ravens' 27-25 divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills last season. He had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter and then had the worst drop of his career a few minutes later.
Trailing 27-19, Baltimore drove 88 yards in less than two minutes for a touchdown with 1:33 remaining, but Andrews dropped a wide open pass in the end zone on the two-point conversion.
"Mark Andrews' huge drop in the playoff game was the exclamation point on a subpar season by him," a rival scout told Athlon Sports. "He's too good to get rid of, though."
However, Andrews' drop off didn't just start last season. In 2023, he missed seven games due to injury, which paved the way for wide receiver Zay Flowers, the Ravens' first-round pick that year.
Since, Flowers has led Baltimore in targets, catches and receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.
Andrews is also entering the final year of his contract and many believe he could pass the torch as the team's No. 1 tight end this season.
Fellow tight end Isaiah Likely is only 25 and coming off the best season of his young NFL career, during which he recorded a career-high 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns.
"It feels like they're going to eventually elevate Isaiah Likely, who's very gifted," the scout said.
Only time will tell when that will happen, but Andrews' days with the Ravens seem to be numbered.
