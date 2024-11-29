Ravens Rookie CB Returns To Practice
The Baltimore Ravens are getting healthier at just the right time, and at key position as well.
On Thursday, the Ravens officially opened the 21-day practice window for rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa. The fourth-round pick from Iowa State went on injured reserve with an ankle injury on Oct. 26. He last played in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ironically enough.
Tampa was limited in his first practice back, as most players are. Still, good news to see him back on the practice field.
Tampa has been primarily a special teams player throughout his rookie season, appearing on 77 percent of special teams snaps in the four games he played. Conversely, he's played just eight defensive snaps so far, though could see more action late in the season.
The Ravens received a big boost at cornerback over the past few weeks with the addition of Tre'Davious White and the return of Jalyn Armour-Davis from a knee injury. Now, Tampa gives them even more depth at the position.
Two Ravens, defensive linemen Travis Jones and Broderick Washington, did not participate in practice on Thanksgiving. Both were listed with rest days, though Jones has been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks now.
The only other change to the injury report is the status of rookie safety Sanoussi Kane, who went from a limited participant to a full participant. Kane, another special teams player, suffered an ankle injury late in the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Ravens play host to the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of the birds on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!