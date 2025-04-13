Ravens Predicted to Make Massive NFL Draft Trade
The Baltimore Ravens have their eyes set on the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will have a variety of terrific players at their disposal when they are on the clock with the 27th overall pick. It's likely a defensive player they will be selecting, whether that be an edge rusher or a member of the secondary. However, Jacob Infante of PFSN has the Ravens making a huge draft-day trade that involves one team taking their hopeful franchise quarterback.
Infante predicts that the New York Giants will trade back into the first round to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"After passing on a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, the Giants move into the back end of the first round for their eventual long-term answer at the position in this NFL Mock Draft," Infante writes. "The aptly-named Jaxson Dart has a strong arm and ideal ball placement across the middle of the field. He’s also shown some dual-threat capabilities as a runner. He doesn’t seem like a quarterback ready to start right away, but he’s shown tools over his time at Ole Miss that could project him as a future starter at the NFL level."
In the projected trade, the Ravens get the No. 34 and 99 picks in exchange for the No. 27 pick. Infante has the Ravens selecting Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
"The Baltimore Ravens have a strong pass-rushing duo in Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, but with the former turning 34 in March, they could look for his eventual replacement," Infante writes. "Though smaller than some edge rushers, Donovan Ezeiruaku has the arm length to hold his own. He’s quick off the ball, flexible when turning the corner, and has a deep toolbox of pass-rush moves to win against blockers."
With the Ravens either aging on the edge, or potentially exploring trade options for Odafe Oweh, taking an edge rusher early in the draft could be their top priority. If they can move back a few spots and pick up an extra third-round pick in the process, even better.
