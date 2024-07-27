Ravens Rookie WR Shines at Training Camp
It's rare that a fourth-round pick comes into the NFL with as much hype as Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker.
Walker, 23, unfortunately missed the start of last season as the NCAA controversially ruled him ineligible. Once that ruling was reversed, though, he was nothing short of fantastic for North Carolina. In just eight games with the Tar Heels, Walker exploded for 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.
So far, Walker has shown that same potential in Baltimore. The Charlotte native made perhaps his most impressive play of the offseason on Friday, going up for a leaping touchdown grab over fellow rookie Nate Wiggins.
Overall, it seems that Walker is making a very strong first impression on his new coaches.
"'Tez' is doing a great job stacking practices," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I really had a plan there. We were going to go three plays, we were going to go tackling with the young guys to start the camp off, and Todd [Monken] calls the fade, and, 'Boop,' put it up there, and 'Tez' makes the play, and [the] period is over. That can happen."
As with any rookie, though, Walker is far from a finished product right now, and that's perfectly OK.
"He's a rookie. He's learning; he makes mistakes, then he corrects them. It's a process for all the rookies; I think he's doing a really good job. I see talent, and the speed, and he can change direction. He can catches the ball. All of the things are there; let's just see how fast he comes along."
Currently, Walker is fourth on the wide receiver depth chart behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. If he continues to perform like he did on Friday, though, then he could easily find his way into the Ravens' receiver rotation, and possibly even more.
