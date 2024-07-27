Former Raven QB Attends Jacoby Jones' Funeral
Nearly two weeks have passed since the sudden passing of Super Bowl 47 hero Jacoby Jones, and Baltimore Ravens nation is still in a state of mourning.
Jones, 40, played for four NFL teams throughout his nine-year career, but is most known for his time with the Ravens and particularly the team's Super Bowl run in 2012. The wide receiver and kick returner came up with three massive plays during that postseason, including a 70-yard receiving touchdown in the final minute of the Divisonal Round, a 56-yard receiving touchdown late in the first half of the Super Bowl and a 108-yard kickoff return to start off the second half of the same game.
Even years after his retirement, Jones remains a Ravens icon, which made his sudden passing that much more tragic.
On Saturday, Jones will be laid to rest in his hometown of New Orleans, and several prominent Ravens figures will be in attendance. Chief among them is longtime Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who called Baltimore home from 2008-2018 and now plays for the Indianpolis Colts.
Of course, Flacco and Jones are forever linked due to their achievements that postseason. The two aforementioned receptions by Jones are among the the most iconic plays in Ravens history, and Flacco was obviously the one throwing the ball his way.
Flacco, 39, left Baltimore following the 2018 season when Lamar Jackson cemented himself as the team's long-term starter. He struggled to catch on anywhere else, until last year when he signed with the division rival Cleveland Browns.
In just five games, Flacco completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading Cleveland to a 4-1 record. Despite not making his Browns debut until December, Flacco won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award for one of the biggest individual accolades of his career, only behind his Super Bowl MVP award.
Other Ravens figures in attendance include former general manager Ozzie Newsome, kicker Justin Tucker and senior special teams coach Randy Brown, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
