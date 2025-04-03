Ravens Hope to Avoid Playing on Christmas Again
Over the past few years, the Baltimore Ravens have been in the holiday spirit more than any other team.
The Ravens have played on the road on Christmas Day in each of the past two seasons, and they've dominated in both games. In 2023, they embarrassed the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, recording five interceptions in a 33-19 win over the eventual NFC champions. Then in 2024, they completely shut down they Houston Texans in a 31-2 win at NRG Stadium.
While they've made some great memories over the past two years, the Ravens would prefer to spend Christmas at home and with their families this year.
"I'll just say there have been a few conversations between us and the league," team president Sashi Brown told reporters Sunday. "We are honored and delighted and privileged to play the game. We hope that they spread the joy of playing on Christmas on the road to some of our brethren around the league."
The NFL has drawn massive ratings on Christmas each year, and unsurprisingly, they intend on doubling down this season.
The league will reportedly hold a tripleheader on Christmas Day, which falls on a Thursday this year. Two will be on Netflix, which began broadcasting NFL games on Christmas last season, and the last one will be on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football.
Of course, the league has not announced the schedule for the 2025 season; that will come in May. However, it would be very odd if the Ravens end up playing on Christmas for the third-year in a row, even with Lamar Jackson always being must-see TV. If they do end up playing on Christmas again, though, hopefully they will get to do so at M&T Bank Stadium for a change.
