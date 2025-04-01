NFL Record Book Change Strips Ravens of All-Time Feats
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's best rushing teams throughout the Lamar Jackson era. In fact, they've been historically good.
In 2019, the Ravens set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season with 3,296, of which Jackson accounted for more than a third of. Then in 2024, the Ravens set the NFL record for yards per carry with 5.8 as Jackson and newcomer Derrick Henry ran all over opponents.
Well, at least those were NFL records.
On Tuesday, NFL owners approved a proposal by the competition committee to incorporate statistics from the All-American Football Conference - the league from which the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts originate from - into the league's record book. Most teams won't see many major change, but the Ravens will.
According to NFL Network's Judy Battista, the Ravens have now lost both of the aforementioned records to the 1948 San Francisco 49ers.
"Among the other changes: [former Browns quarterback] Marion Motley will now be fourth on the list of highest career rushing average with 5.7 yards per carry. Ahead of him are Michael Vick (7.0), Randall Cunningham (6.4) and Lamar Jackson (6.1). And the San Francisco 49ers of 1948 amassed 3,663 yards rushing, which puts them in first place all-time over the 2019 Baltimore Ravens, who had 3,296 rushing yards."
"The 1948 49ers averaged 6.1 yards per run in 1948, which will also put them in first place, just ahead of the 2024 Ravens, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry."
The 1948 49ers were a great team, going 12-2 on the year and outscoring their opponents by 247 points. However, only division champions made the AAFC postseason, and the 14-0 Browns boxed out the 49ers for that title. The Browns would then go on to beat the Buffalo Bills, who are not the same franchise that exists today, by a score of 49-7 in the AAFC Championship.
It's nice to see the AAFC get the recognition it deserves after all these years, but unfortunately, it comes at the expense of some outstanding Ravens teams.
