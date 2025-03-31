Ravens Coach Sheds Light on Mark Andrews' Future
After a brutal end to the season, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been at the center of trade rumors for months.
Andrews, who's been a core piece of Baltimore's offense since his arrival in 2018, had 55 receptions for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in the regular season. However, his season ended in bitter disappointment, as he had a crucial fourth-quarter fumble and dropped the tying two-point conversion in the Ravens' 27-25 Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Fair or not, many Ravens fans pinned the loss squarely on Andrews, and trade rumors picked up significantly after that. However, the Ravens' faith in him has never wavered.
At the NFL Owners meeting in South Florida, head coach John Harbaugh once again stated his commitment to his star tight end.
"Mark's in a good place. He's working really hard," Harbaugh told reporters Monday morning. "I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He's just too good a player."
Andrews, 29, has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of around $16.9 million. The Ravens could save $11 million against the cap by cutting or trading him, the most of anyone on the roster, but it's clear they believe that keeping him is best for their team. Baltimore recently paid him a $4 million roster bonus, seemingly another indication of their intentions.
Not only is Andrews in the final year of his deal, but so are fellow tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. While signing all three of them to extension may prove difficult, the Ravens seem content to go into next season with all three on the roster, giving them one of the best tight end rooms in the league once again.
"We'll see what happens, but my plans are that we've got Mark, we have Isaiah, we have Charlie, we have [fullback] Pat Ricard all in place doing all those jobs," Harbaugh said.
