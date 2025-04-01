Cardinals End Ravens Hopes of Calais Campbell
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The deal will reportedly pay him $5.5 million, but can go up to $7.5 million with incentives.
Campbell, 38, was commonly linked to Baltimore in free agency this offseason. In fact, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted on Monday how Campbell was "mulling whether he wants to sign with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens or another team," but added that retirement was also a possibility. Just one day later, Campbell decides to reunite with one of his old teams, but not the Ravens.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection played with the Ravens from 2020-22, accounting for 113 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and nine passes defended in that time. He spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons and the 2024 season with the Dolphins, and continued to play at a high level despite his age.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Campbell's career is just how durable he's been. He's never played fewer than 12 games in a season, and 17 years in, he's still playing remarkably well.
The Ravens, who have a void up front after the retirement of Michael Pierce, reportedly had a deal in place to acquire Campbell at the trade deadline, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel vetoed the deal at the last minute. Alas, it seems a reunion wasn't meant to be.
If the Ravens want reinforcements along the defensive line, they'll have to look elsewhere. However, head coach John Harbaugh seems confident in the group he has now.
"We have to make sure we have a good solid defensive line," Harbaugh said. "The good news is the draft is really deep there, and there's also some options. We can bring some guys back. I like our guys, too, that we can bring back."
