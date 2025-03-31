Ravens Take First Step in Expanding International Reach
The Baltimore Ravens already have a sizable fanbase in the States, especially for a team in a relatively small market. Now, though, they're putting more focus on building a fanbase across the Atlantic.
On Monday, the Ravens announced that they've joined the NFL's Global Markets Program and acquired marketing rights in the United Kingdom. Through the program, they'll be able to build up their brand awareness through fan engagement, events, commercial opportunities and more.
"We already have a strong support system in place from our UK Ravens community, and we're thrilled to join the NFL's Global Market Program to grow our fanbase throughout the United Kingdom and beyond," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said in a statement.
"It has long been a goal of ours to further expand our brand and reach our supporters globally. We look forward to the exciting new offerings that will be available to both already existing and emerging Ravens fans through our inclusion in this program."
The Global Markets Program launched in 2022 and allows teams to apply for rights in certain countries that allow them to host similar programs to what they do back home. The Ravens were one of seven teams that previously didn't take part in the program, but they - along with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders - decided to join this year.
The Ravens have played in London twice, with both games coming in the past decade. Their first trip across the pond was one to forget, as they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 44-7 thrashing at Wembley Stadium in 2017. Their second trip went much better, though, as they defeated the Tennessee Titans 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023.
"We've always known that we have a growing fan base globally, and in the most recent experience we had playing there, with the Global Market Program in mind, to feel the energy and the passion from our fans in the UK and all around Europe was amazing," Downs said.
"London was a good hub to see all those fans and engage and meet a lot of those fans. We felt really good about it and felt strongly that we want to engage with them more and as home market fans now."
The Ravens won't host any international games this season, but could still play overseas as three of their road opponents will host such games. The Cleveland Browns will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play at Croke Park in Dublin, and the Miami Dolphins will play at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.
Even if they don't play an international game in 2025, it shouldn't be long until they do so once again, and they could very well head back to London for a third time.
"We're excited about some potential brand alignments that make a lot of sense locally in the U.K. as a differentiator for us in that market," Downs said.
