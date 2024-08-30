Ravens Have Huge Expectations for New Dynamic Duo
Anytime a team can boast one of the team's best duos at one position, it can add another dimension to their team and make life difficult for opposing teams.
The emergence of Isaiah Likely has given the Baltimore Ravens one of the league's best tandems at tight end with him and Mark Andrews. Likely's play at the end of last season resembled a lot of what appealed to general manager Eric DeCosta when he took him in the fourth round, especially with his ability to run after the catch.
"He's a playmaker," DeCosta said on Thursday. "He's got route-running ability – [he's] similar to a reciever in some ways. "[He's] strong after the catch; that's something that going back to college when I evaluated him, that's the one thing you kind of hung your hat on, 'This guy was dangerous with the football in his hands.' He's another guy – I've seen an urgency with him."
Of Likely's 411 receiving yards, 216 came on yards after the catch. He finished last season with 30 catches and five touchdowns, with each of them coming after the Ravens' bye week in Week 13. His five touchdowns were tied for the second most on the Ravens with rookie receiver Zay Flowers, only trailing Andrews, who had six.
Andrews' leg injury against the Cincinnati Bengals paved the way for Likely to become a focal point on the offense after he only played over 35 percent of the team's offensive snaps once between Week 1 and Week 10. Likely played over 60 percent of the team's snap every week for the rest of the season except for Week 18 and caught 20 passes for 316 yards and five scores.
Combined, Likely and Andrews caught 75 passes for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
Likely's success has seemingly carried over into this season, as he's impressed throughout training camp. That has led to significant growth in how the third-year tight end has carried himself from DeCosta's point of view. And if Likely can carry the momentum from last season this year and Andrews stays healthy, DeCosta believes Baltimore will boast one of the best duos at the position.
"He's kind of changed from being a rookie to being a vet," DeCosta said. "I just feel like he and Mark Andrews will be the best tandem at their position in the league and really create a lot of problems for opposing defensive coordinators."
