Ravens Owner Investing in Fan Experience
The Baltimore Ravens have called M&T Bank Stadium home since 1998, but owner Steve Bisciotti wants to make it feel brand-new very soon.
M&T Bank Stadium is in the second-year of a three-year, $489 million renovation project, the largest since the venue opened. Maryland initially approved $434 million in state funds for the project, but when the updated cost added $55 million more, the Ravens stepped in to help bridge the gap, pledging $20 million to alleviate the costs.
"It's just money. It's just debt," Bisciotti said, per the Ravens' website. "We want the best for our fans. I want the best for my players."
Upgrades coming in the next two years include new club suites, renovations to the North Plaza and upper concourse, as well as "dynamic audio/visual enhancements throughout the stadium."
"God bless the state of Maryland. They came up with the money," Bisciotti said. "They didn't get it to the point Art Modell was in Cleveland and [Robert] Irsay was here in Baltimore."
"The state realized that they've got a gem there at Camden Yards and they needed to be proactive. They showed us without fighting how the state can work with teams, and I know [Orioles Owner] David [Rubenstein] is appreciative of it too across the street. We've got a great thing going here, both baseball and football."
The Ravens also recently extended their relationship with M&T Bank through 2037, which helped expedite stadium upgrades. With the renovations, M&T Bank Stadium will continue to be an iconic part of Charm City.
"I think that when you say 'iconic,' it's like, win games and certainly the name on the stadium better stay the same," Bisciotti said.
