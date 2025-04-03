Ravens Announce Offseason Workout Schedule
After months away, the Baltimore Ravens will make their return to the field later this month.
The NFL announced the voluntary offseason workout schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday, and for the Ravens, their offseason program begins on April 21. That's just three days before the 2025 NFL Draft begins.
Organized team activities, OTAs for short, will then begin on May 27-29, giving the rookie class some time to acclimate before diving right in. The Ravens will then host OTA sessions on June 3, June 5-6 and June 9-12.
Finally, the Ravens will close out their voluntary workout schedule with mandatory minicamp on June 17-19. They'll then have some time off before training camp begins in late July, which will lead into the preseason and of course the regular season after that.
The Ravens don't have too much mystery on the roster, which is mostly the same as last season. Sure, it will be interesting to watch how new pieces like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins fit into the equation, but for the most part, they know how their team will look come fall.
For head coach John Harbaugh, that's a good thing.
"The best way to describe it, I love the fact that we could line up and play right now," Harbaugh told reporters at the NFL Owners meeting this week. "I've heard it said before, and it's a good philosophy, 'We don't play any games until September.' So, when you have issues or holes – if you want to call it that – you do have time to get better, but we could play a game right now with our roster. We have a really good roster right now. I love our players. I love our depth even – not that we can't get better. So, our mission right now is to try to improve and try to take it to the next level."
