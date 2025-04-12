Ravens Insider Offers Hint on First-Round Pick
The Baltimore Ravens are mulling their options on what to do with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are multiple positions of need, but the Ravens often look for the best player available regardless of where they line up on the field for their first-round pick.
ESPN insider Jamison Hensley offers some insight into what the Ravens are thinking for their first-round pick as the team likely looks to take a defensive player.
"Instead of adding to its secondary, the more likely scenario is Baltimore taking an edge rusher or defensive tackle to improve its pass defense. The Ravens did not blitz often in their first season with defensive coordinator Zach Orr -- their 20% blitz rate ranked 26th in the NFL. They need to be more disruptive up front to reduce deep throws. They ranked 29th in pass rush win rate last season, beating 33% of pass blocks within 2.5 seconds," Hensley writes.
The Ravens finished second in the NFL in sacks this past season behind only the Denver Broncos, but there are a lot of pass rushers with uncertain futures in Baltimore. Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo only have one year left on their contracts, and the team could look to add someone who will provide more insurance in the long run.
The team also has Travis Jones, a 2022 third-round pick, facing free agency in the spring of 2026. Jones could look to sign a second contract with the Ravens, but there is still a lot up in the air for the team going into the next 12 months, so finding a potential replacement for him could be a wise move for Baltimore.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
