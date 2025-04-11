Ravens Have Great NFL Draft Record at Key Position
The Baltimore Ravens are two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and they have 11 picks to work with going into the big event.
Chances are, the Ravens will use at least one of those picks to help boost the depth in the secondary, specifically at the safety position.
The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec notes that the Ravens have had a ton of success drafting safeties in recent years.
"Signing veteran safeties has produced some notable misses for the Ravens. The draft route hasn’t, at least not in recent years. Hamilton is already one of the best safeties in the NFL, and he’s well on his way to becoming the highest-paid one. Stone had a solid three-season run in Baltimore, becoming a core special-teamer and then leading the AFC in interceptions in 2023. Kane played the third-most special teams snaps on the team last year and could push for a defensive role in his sophomore season," Zrebiec writes.
"Like with tight end, defensive line and inside linebacker, the Ravens haven’t taken many swings at safety. As painful as the Matt Elam pick was in 2013, that was a dozen years ago. Since then, they’ve found solid football players, like Stone, Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott, in late rounds and a star in Hamilton in the first."
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has a great track record with drafting safeties, hitting on most of his picks at the position in the past.
This year's safety class has a number of players who could go within the first two rounds, but not a ton of depth behind it, so if the Ravens end up deciding to bring on someone, it will likely come at some point in the first two days.
Baltimore could also prioritize special teams on Day 3 with some players who could also flash at safety when on defense.
