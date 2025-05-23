Ravens' Isaiah Likely Could Take Lamar Jackson's Number
After coming so close so many times, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens don't need any more motivation in their Super Bowl pursuit. However, that didn't stop him from giving himself another reason.
During an appearance on the Ravens' "The Lounge" podcast in 2021, Jackson revealed his plans to change his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 1, harkening back to what he learned as a child.
“If we win the Super Bowl, I’m going to No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want the No. 1. That’s my first number ever. My dad told me, ‘Get No. 1 because that’s the best. You’re the best.’ And it always stuck with me.”
If Jackson does win a ring and take No. 1, then one of his teammates may be waiting to take No. 8 for himself.
On the "Up & Adams" show, Kay Adams asked Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely about the idea of changing from his current No. 80 jersey to a single-digit number. Zay Flowers currently wears No. 4, the number that Likely wore at Coastal Carolina, so Adams threw out Nos. 1 and 3 as potential options. That's when Likely shared his vision for a post-Super Bowl number change.
“See the vision. If we win, right? When we win, eight’s gone. Boom. Switch to one,” Likely said. “Then I’m going to look at eight and say, ‘Look, I think it’s time to pass it on. Pass up eight.’ I’m going to ask him! I’m like his little brother. It’d be crazy for him to say no. Unless he wants to double retire.”
Sadly, that last part is what makes this fall apart. In that same podcast appearance, Jackson said that he hopes to retire both numbers, a feat very few athletes have ever achieved.
“I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want to do that here at the Ravens. So, I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on, do as much as I can with No. 8 on, then come back and do the same thing with 1 on.”
Maybe Jackson has a change of heart if/when he wins a ring, but Likely's vision seems quite unlikely (pun intended) given his quarterback's past comments.
