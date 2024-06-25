Ravens TE Embracing Versatility
Without star tight end Mark Andrews, the Baltimore Ravens' offense appeared to be in a tough spot late last season.
That is, until backup tight end Isaiah Likely came along and had a breakout performance. Throughout the seven games Andrews missed due to injury, including the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, Likely emerged with 23 receptions for 356 yards and six touchdowns, ensuring Baltimore's offense barely missed a beat.
Now that Andrews is fully healthy again, the Ravens have what many would consider the league's best tight end duo in the league. Getting both of them on the field is a goal for offensive coordinator Todd Monken and co., and Likely is making that as easy as possible by learning different roles this offseason.
"It's being a chess piece, being anywhere 'Monk' needs me to be in this offense – whether it's in the slot, in-line, in the backfield, split out wide by myself," Likely said, per the team's site. "The more you know, the more you can stay on the field."
According to the team's site, Likely lined up in-line for 270 snaps and in the slot for 252 snaps last season. Compare that to Andrews, who lined up in the slot for 341 snaps and in-line for just 62. Andrews actually lined up out wide 65 times, more than he did in-line.
Clearly, the two tight ends have different skillsets, which is great for the offense as a whole.
Likely, and logically Andrews as well, have been pushing for a higher use of 12 personnel (two receivers, two tight ends and one running back) after the Ravens rarely used it last year. After all, with two premier tight ends, it's best to make use of them at every opportunity.
"We talk to the other one and are like, 'Man, that one time we both get to go out there and do this thing together, it's going to be special.' Thats what we preach every day in practice," Likely said.
"If we're out there, we try to pick each other's brains to see what each other sees and try to play off each other. Mark's always going to be Mark. He's going draw attention from the defense. So, making plays on my side of the ball just opens up things for everybody. And when everyone is hitting on all cylinders, it's going to be different."
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!