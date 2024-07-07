Ravens TE Named Top Trade Option
Heading into this season, the Baltimore Ravens have the consensus best tight end duo in the entire league.
Former All-Pro Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the entire league, and backup Isaiah Likely makes for an outstanding complementary piece. Even better, Likely is more than capable of being the headliner when needed, as he proved late last season when Andrews went down with injury.
The question is, is this duo built to last? Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network clearly believes it isn't, as he listed Likely as the Ravens player who could be traded this season.
"Mark Andrews is regarded as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but the Baltimore Ravens have a hidden gem sitting behind him in Isaiah Likely," DiBona writes. "When Andrews has missed time due to injury, Likely has stepped up and showcased his potential.
"Likely is heading into the third season of his four-year rookie contract with the Ravens. Given the flashes that he has shown, it’s fair to wonder if another team would be interested in trading for Likely and signing him to a massive extension in 2025."
Other teams being interested in Likely is a fair assumption, but would the Ravens reciprocate that interest?
Likely helps the Ravens in their quest to win a Super Bowl right now, and with player-for-player trades being so rare in the NFL, any return they get for him won't be able to contribute right away. Even if a team offers the Ravens a high draft pick, what are the chances that they land a player even close to Likely's level?
It's clear that Baltimore plans to heavily use two tight end sets this season, and while No. 3 tight end Charlie Kolar is a solid player in his own right, those sets work best with Andrews and Likely together. All things considered, it just doesn't make much sense for the Ravens to trade Likely this season.
