Ravens TE Praises New Starting LB
The Baltimore Ravens landed arguably the best linebacker in the 2023 draft class in Trenton Simpson, but he didn't have much of a chance to shine in his rookie season.
A third-team All-ACC selection at Clemson, Simpson didn't start a single game and recorded just 13 tackles all season. Granted, he was playing behind two All-Pro linebackers in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, but with the latter now departed, Simpson will have to step up going forward.
Luckily for the Ravens, it seems like Simpson is making a strong impression at OTAs. Tight end Isaiah Likely, who naturally matches up with the linebackers quite a lot, sung Simpson's praises during his media availability on Tuesday.
"I'm going to give [Trenton Simpson] a little credit today; he definitely beat me on a rep today. I know you all saw it. I don't really like losing a lot. But he's definitely showing that he's ready for the opportunity," Likely said, per the team's official site. "He's showing that he's taking this offseason well – like a pro. He's definitely showing that what you guys saw on tape against Pittsburgh [last season in Week 18] wasn't a fluke.
"He's fast, he's physical, he's listening, and he's really just soaking everything up like a sponge. I mean, whatever Roquan [Smith] tells him to do during a play – or anybody, even Coach [John Harbaugh] – he's taking that and running with it, and he's not scared to do anything in the defense."
Simpson measured at 6-2 and 238 pounds during the lead up to the draft, and he's extremely fast for someone at that size with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Likely says that Simpson is looking even more athletic this offseason, which is a terrifying thought for opposing offenses.
"For sure. [Trenton Simpson] definitely looks bigger and stronger than last year, and he's definitely playing with a lot more [instincts] – not really being as patient as he was last year. He's playing with his athleticism and his intuition," Likely said.
Losing Queen this offseason was a major blow, but if Simpson can develop as anticipated, it should be a relatively easy adjustment.
