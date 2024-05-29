Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Reveals Goals For 2024
The Baltimore Ravens would have been in a very rough spot when star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a major injury in November, if not for Isaiah Likely stepping up in his stead.
A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, Likely enjoyed his coming out party late last season. In the six games without Andrews, Likely caught 21 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns, becoming a major part of the offense and arguably the best pass-catcher during that time.
Expectations are now much higher for Likely after his breakout performance, and he has some lofty goals in mind for himself.
"I mean, big-picture wise, to always have fun. I preach myself to always have fun at practice [and] in games, because, like I said, not everybody gets to do this every day – play the sport they've loved since they were a little kid," Likely said Tuesday, per the team's official site. "So, a big goal I always have is to have fun, remember why I do this, and obviously, the ultimate goal is to win.
"I mean, whether I have no targets [or] whether I have the most targets that game, the main emphasis that game is to win, and whatever I can do in that game, in that moment, to come out with the victory [and] to get to the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, I'll do."
The Ravens are a team on the cusp of a championship, and if Likely can continue his hot streak into this season, perhaps this could be the year they finally win one.
