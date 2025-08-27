Ravens Player Named One of NFL's Most Surprising Cuts
The Baltimore Ravens, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, had the difficult task of trimming down their rosters to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit.
That included having to say goodbye to some promising players, which was especially the case for Baltimore, which boasts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.
In fact, Jared Dubin and Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports believe Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was among the most surprising releases of NFL cutdown day.
"A talented former fourth-round pick out of Alabama, Jalyn Armour-Davis was the odd man out in a Ravens secondary that includes offseason additions Jaire Alexander, Malaki Starks and Chidobe Awuzie," they wrote. "Armour-Davis has struggled with injuries throughout his NFL career, but he appeared healthy this preseason and impressed with an interception and three pass breakups. He had seen significant snaps with Baltimore's second team."
The 25-year-old has struggled to stay healthy to start his NFL career, playing in just 19 games through the past three seasons. However, his injury luck seemed to finally take a turn for the better this offseason.
Armour-Davis even said he thought he was having his best training camp of his young career.
"I would think so," Armour-Davis told reporters on Aug. 9. "I always want wherever I'm at now to be the best of me. I always want to be better than any other year before now. I would say so just continuing to find something new to work on every day. [I try to keep] staying consistent, staying available, and just showing up. From there on, God [will] take care of the rest. I'm happy right now."
Unfortunately, Armour-Davis has likely played his final game for Baltimore. The team could still bring him back on the practice squad, but that requires him to clear waivers, which seems unlikely.
Armour-Davis' release did pave the way for other young, up-and-coming players. The Ravens had three undrafted rookies make the team in defensive backs Reuben Lowery III and Keyon Martin and linebacker Jay Higgins IV.
A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Armour-Davis has recorded 20 tackles and two passes defensed in his professional career.
