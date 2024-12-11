Ravens Legend Praises Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews has been a key piece of the Baltimore Ravens' offense for many years now, but it still feels like his contributions fly under the radar from time to time.
Now in his seventh season with the Ravens, Andrews already has several places in the team's record book. The former All-Pro tight end became the Ravens' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, and just recently tied longtime Baltimore running back Jamal Lewis for the most total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) in team history with 47.
More than anything, though, Andrews' attitude on and off the field makes him easy to root for. Lewis, who's also the Ravens' all-time leader in rushing yards, spoke on "Glenn Clark Radio" about what Andrews has meant to this team.
"He's a prime example of 'play like a Raven,'" Lewis said. "He's just the prime definition of what a Raven is and how you should be in the community, how you should play on the field, and everything else."
Believe it or not, Andrews actually had quite the slow start to the season by his standards. He not only didn't have a touchdown through his first five games, but had two games without a single reception in that span. After missing time last season with a significant ankle injury, there were concerns that he wouldn't be the same player again.
Andrews has made those concerns seem foolish since then, though, scoring seven touchdowns in his past eight games. He looks like he's barely missed a beat, and the Ravens couldn't be happier.
"It's good to see him bouncing back," Lewis said. "He's all around just a great guy and it's just great to see him flourishing."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!