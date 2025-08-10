Ravens HC Provides Promising Update on Injured Stars
The Baltimore Ravens were without several star players during their latest training camp practice. Head coach John Harbaugh has since provided an update on all of them.
All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, running back Keaton Mitchell and cornerbacks T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin were among those are didn't practice or left practice early. Luckily, Harbaugh doesn't expect any of them to be sidelined for too long.
"The guys that weren't out here — Keaton, Kyle and T.J. — do not have serious injuries, were ready to go today," Harbaugh said. "And Keyon Martin, who didn't go today."
Hamilton, the most notable name on the list, has been nursing what is believed to be a groin injury, which he suffered last week during practice. He has now missed multiple practices, but Harbaugh claims it is strictly cautionary.
"It's one of those camp deals," Harbaugh told reporters. "Hold him out of this one. Try not to make anything more of a problem than it needs to be."
The 24-year-old is one of the Ravens' most important players on defense, recording 250 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 27 passes defensed, five interceptions and one touchdown through his first three seasons in the NFL.
Baltimore is also already thin at the position after losing safety Ar'Darius Washington, who tore his Achilles and will miss most of the 2025 season. So it will still be an important injury to monitor.
On the other hand, it is unclear what is keeping Mitchell and Tampa sidelined. Both players played in the team's 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts and well.
Mitchell averaged 7.6 yards per carry while rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown and Tampa led the team with six tackles and two passes defensed.
While neither player is projected to be a starter for the Ravens this season, both will play important complementary roles behind players like Derrick Henry, Jaire Alexander and Nate Wiggins.
Lastly, is Martin, who began practice but limped off the field early on. It's also unclear what type of injury he is dealing with, but he will need to get back on the field as soon as possible in a very crowded cornerback room.
