Ravens Preseason Star Linked in Trade With AFC Contender
The Baltimore Ravens' stable of running backs impressed in their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, with Derrick Henry set to reprise his role as the team's lead back, one of them could be on the outs.
That's what David Latham of Last Word On Sports believes, as he predicts the Ravens could deal running back Keaton Mitchell to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Nobody believes in the power of the run game more than Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh," Latham wrote. "While the former NFL quarterback has his running back of the future in first-round pick Omarion Hampton, he could use a proven veteran to help ease the burden on the rookie. Running back is arguably the most physically demanding position in the game, and nobody can handle a 100% workload."
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was supposed to help lessen the load of Hampton this year, but his status remains up in the air after he suffered an eye injury in a Fourth of July fireworks accident. So it makes sense if the Chargers decide to go running back shopping.
That doesn't mean Baltimore would be an interested trade partner, though. Mitchell proved he is finally fully healthy during the team's 24-16 win over the Colts, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.
Many had questioned if Mitchell would ever be the same player after tearing his ACL in 2023. Before suffering the season-ending injury, he averaged 8.4 yards per carry. When he returned to the field last season, he ran for just 30 yards on 15 carries in five games.
However, Mitchell has now put those doubts to rest, even if it is just the preseason. He looked like his old explosive self once again and has clearly caught the attention of the rest of the league after one showing.
The Ravens do have a very crowded backfield with Henry, Mitchell, Justice Hill and rookie Rasheen Ali, who also impressed against the Colts. If they don't foresee all of them making the roster and want to capitalize on their value, maybe a trade could come to fruition.
It just doesn't seem very likely that it would be Mitchell who is moved, and maybe even more so, to a fellow AFC contender.
