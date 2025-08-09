Travis Hunter Warned About Ravens' Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry may be 31, but he showed no signs of slowing down last season while rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. That's why he was just used to issue a warning to one of the top rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Rams three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is skeptical about Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter's attempt to play on both sides of the ball at the next level.
The No. 2 overall pick displayed his ability to do just that during his collegiate career at Colorado, but Adams believes that task is going to be much more difficult in the NFL, referencing having to tackle a player like Henry on a weekly basis while also playing offense.
"The more you're on the field, I mean, it's already a 100% injury guarantee," Adams said on The Pivot Podcast. "Once you get out there playing both sides and now you've got to tackle? You've got to tackle Derrick Henry with that frame? I mean, he's athletic as hell, but the athleticism, he better do some ninja [stuff] if he wants to use that to get him down."
Luckily for Hunter, he won't have to tackle Henry this season, unless the Ravens were to meet the Jaguars in the playoffs. However, Jacksonville will also have the entire regular season to figure out what works best for the rookie phenom.
Hunter has been described as a unicorn. Over the past two years at Colorado, he had 153 catches for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns while also recording 66 tackles, one forced fumble, 16 passes defensed and seven interceptions on defense.
Only time will tell whether he will be able to have similar production on both sides of the ball in the NFL, but it seems the Jaguars are going to give him every opportunity to do so.
So while the Ravens don't have a meeting with the Jaguars this year, it's safe to assume Hunter will get his shot at Henry at some point, especially after he signed a two-year contract extension with Baltimore this offseason.
