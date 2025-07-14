Versatile Trench Players Top Ravens Undrafted Gems Since 2015
The Baltimore Ravens aren't just one of the best teams in the league when it comes to drafting and developing players, but they are also among the NFL's elite when it comes to unearthing the diamonds in the rough of undrafted free agency after the draft ends year after year. Over the past decade, they've had quite a few players who didn't get their names called in their respective draft years go on to make names for themselves nonetheless.
Here is a ranking of the Ravens' top five undrafted gems dating back to 2015 along with some honorable mentions who just missed the cut:
1.) FB/DT Patrick Ricard (2017)
After letting homegrown Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk walk in free agency following the 2016 season, the Ravens not only found his replacement with the converted defensive lineman from the University of Maine. Ricard spent the first two years of his career as one of the rare two-way players in the league, paving the way in the run game on offense and providing quality depth along the interior of their trenches on defense.
Since he started playing on offense full-time during his breakout 2019 season, Ricard has been voted to the Pro Bowl in five of the last six years and named to an All Pro team in each of the past two, including receiving First Team honors in 2024. During his near-decade in the league, he has been an integral part of not only the Ravens' success on offense but their identity as a physically imposing unit. As a ball carrier, he has rushed seven first downs on 10 career carries and as a pass catcher, he has caught 48 of his 65 targets for 315 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
2.) OL Patrick Mekari (2019)
The Ravens were able to develop the former college tackle into one of the best-quality depth pieces and most versatile offensive linemen in the entire league. By the time he ended his six-year tenure with the team this offseason via departing in free agency for greener pastures, Mekari had started multiple games at all five spots, finishing with 58 starts out of a possible 96 games, including the playoffs. His ability to step up and play tackle in particular was the Ravens' saving grace at times over the past four years while the team was either dealing with an injury to one or more veterans or onboarding a talented young rookie, as was the case last year with Roger Rosengarten.
3.) NT Michael Pierce (2016)
It took a monstrous performance in the preseason finale for the former Samford University to cement his spot on the Ravens' initial and ultimately final 53-man roster as a rookie, but once he did, it didn't take long for him to emerge as one of the best run-stuffing nose tackles in the league. When he was healthy, Pierce was an absolute roadblock in the middle of the defensive front in both of his stints with the Ravens. Last year was his final year in both Baltimore and the NFL altogether before deciding to retire earlier this offseason, and he was key to fielding another top-ranked run defense. Pierce finished his eight-year career with 238 total tackles, including 19 for a loss, 25 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, six batted passes and one of the most impressive and athletic big-man interceptions in NFL history.
4.) RB Gus Edwards (2018)
Despite finishing as the Ravens' leader in rushing attempts 53 and yards 174 in the preseason as a rookie, the former Rutgers standout didn't make the final roster but was brought back on the practice squad after being waived. Edwards showed some promising flashes in his first four call-ups, was signed to the active roster and emerged as the Ravens featured back down the stretch once Lamar Jackson became the starter.
Even though he wouldn't continue to be the starter in the years that followed, Edwards continued to blossom as one of the best power backs and complementary talents at the position in the league. He eclipsed 700 rushing yards in each of his first three years before missing the entire 2021season with a torn ACL and averaged five-plus yards per carry in his first four seasons through 2022. While his yards per rush average dipped in his final season with the Ravens in 2023, it was a direct result of him feasting near the goal line, as his 13 rushing scores tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.
5.) DB Ar’Darius Washington (2021)
If it weren't for all of the injuries the former TCU standout has had to miss time and overcome, he might've been a little higher on this list, but his lack of consistent availability has been his worst ability. Nevertheless, that doesn't discount how impactful and disruptive he has been and can still be when he is on the field. Washington earned the starting nickel spot in 2023 and was off to a strong start before a chest injury sidelined him until the postseason.
Last season was his first being able to play a full season and after he got inserted into the starting lineup following a rough first 10 weeks for the pass defense as a whole, Washington went from being a stabilizing force to a dangerous playmaker in the secondary as the unit was one of the best down the stretch and in the playoffs. He posted more stats than his previous seasons combined, with career highs in total tackles (64), tackles for loss (five), pass breakups (eight) and interceptions (two) to go along with a forced fumble, a sack and two quarterback hits.
Unfortunately, he has fallen to injury yet again this offseason with a torn Achilles being his latest setback, but the Ravens are banking on having him back later in the regular season and the postseason.
Honorable Mentions
C Matt Skura (2016)
After not making the team as a rookie and spending most of the 2016 season on the practice squad, the former Duke standout went on to start 51 of his next 54 career appearances for the Ravens. He started a dozen games at right guard in 2017 and played center for the remainder of his tenure with the team. At one point during the 2019 season, he was viewed as one of the best centers in the league and was even garnering Pro Bowl votes before suffering a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in Week 12 of that year.
RB Keaton Mitchell (2023)
The third-year pro took the league by storm for an explosive stretch during his rookie season before a major injury took him out just before the playoffs. Mitchell averaged a whopping 8.4 yards per carry his first year and recorded at least one play of 20-plus yards in six straight games, including the one in which he got hurt. The former East Carolina standout wasn't fully recovered from his injury last year, and it showed in the seven appearances he did make. Now that he is more than a year and a half removed and feeling faster than ever, he has the chance to climb out of the honorable mentions category if he can return to form and shine in the kick return game.
LB Chris Board (2018)
Strong special teams play is what earned the former North Dakota State standout, who converted from safety to linebacker in college, not only a spot on the Ravens roster as a rookie but also carved out a nice career for himself. Board played his first four seasons in the league in Baltimore, spent two seasons abroad playing for the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots before returning to where his career started for the 2024 campaign. He has been a staple in the special teams unit of every team he has been on and a quality depth piece on defense, excelling at playing in coverage.
Following the late-season benching of Trenton Simpson last year, he was part of a two-man rotation to place him at the WILL/Weakside spot along with fellow special-teams ace Malik Harrison. Between his two stints with the Ravens, Board recorded 124 total tackles, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
