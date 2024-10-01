Ravens' John Harbaugh Regrets Bizarre Sequence
The Baltimore Ravens played a fantastic game in Week 4's 35-10 drubbing of the Buffalo Bills, but it wasn't quite perfect.
One sequence in particular probably comes to mind, the time-management gaffe at the end of the first half. Marlon Humphrey broke up a pass to force fourth-and-2, but went down after the play. The Ravens were charged an injury timeout as a result, but amidst the confusion, head coach John Harbaugh took another timeout to get the defensive alignment correct. Unbeknownst to Harbaugh, back-to-back timeouts results in a delay of game penalty, thus giving the Bills a free first down.
Baltimore forced a punt just three plays later, but it's still an avoidable mistake that Harbaugh wants to have back.
"That was not good; that was one I want back," Harbaugh told reporters. "There are a lot of reasons stuff happens in a game, and there's a lot of things that happen, but I want that one back. That was bad. I felt bad about it at the time. I still feel bad about it. I'm going to feel bad about it next year, and 10 years from now, I'm going to hate it still. It was just a bad sequence for us, for me especially."
Harbaugh's definitely had some questionable time-management decisions over the years, including this season, but this one may take the the cake.
The good news, aside from the fact that it didn't lead to points for Buffalo, is that Humphrey seems to be perfectly fine. He was back out on the field to start the second half, and while that lead to some accusing him of "faking" the injury, his health is the most important thing here.
The Ravens hope to avoid another bad gaffe when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, their first AFC North game of the season.
