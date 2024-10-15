Ravens HC John Harbaugh Updates Brother Jim's Health
Family and football often go hand in hand - but when the situation gets tough, as it did for Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday - the former will always take priority.
Shortly after the Ravens closed out a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders, Harbaugh received word that his younger brother Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, experienced a health issue during his team's game against the Denver Broncos. John then abruptly ended his postgame presser to go check on his brother.
Thankfully, Jim was OK and returned to the game shortly after. Still, it was a scary situation and John is thankful for all the support he and the family received throughout.
"I talked to Jim this morning. He's doing well, doing great, feeling a lot better," John told reporters Monday. "He said he [was] feeling a little off that day and the day before a little bit. He's had that issue in the past; he had a couple of procedures over the years. Even as a player, he had it one time, but he's doing good now, and he's going to get some tests done today.
"The press conference, you guys were there for that. I appreciate [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] grabbing me on that because it [had] just happened, and I think he wanted me to find out the right way."
Later on Monday, Jim clarified that he has atrial flutter, a type of heart condition that causes the atriums to beat abnormally fast, and that a flare up caused him to leave the game. John said that he does not have the same condition.
As John mentioned, it's not the first time Jim has experienced such a situation. In 2012, when he was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, he underwent a minor procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.
The Chargers ended up beating the Broncos 23-16 on the road, so Sunday was the first time this season that both Harbaugh brothers won on the same day.
