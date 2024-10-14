Ravens' Derrick Henry Hits Another Historical Mark
Through his first six games with the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry has not only lived up to the sky-high expectations laid before him, but his start is nothing short of historic.
After a 132-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Henry leads the league with 704 yards and eight touchdowns, and it's not particularly close.
As for the historical side, Henry is the first player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to score a rushing touchdown in each of the first six games of a season. His nine touchdowns (one receiving) are also the most by any Raven in the first six games of a season, and Baltimore is just the second team in the Super Bowl era to rush for 150 yards and a touchdown in each of its first six games.
Accolades worthy of a king, indeed.
"I just want to come in and be an added piece and help this offense have success, because they have always been dynamic and been one of the top offenses," Henry told reporters postgame. "I'm glad I'm able to do that and hopefully keep it going and continue to work and continue to do my best to help this team."
Even for all the yards and touchdowns, arguably Henry's greatest strength is being a closer. The Ravens got the ball up by a touchdown with less than three minutes left, needing two first downs to wrap up the win. Sure enough, he rushed for 38 yards on the final drive, and Lamar Jackson converted a third-and-1 to seal the deal.
"I don't think we try to think about them being worn down, I just think it's us being locked in and making sure we're all focused," Henry said. "It takes all 11 [players], and [we] just keep reminding each other when we're in the huddle on offense."
With Henry dominating, the Ravens' offense is arguably the best and most well-rounded in the league. It's early, but he's definitely making a case for himself as one of the team's best free agent signings.
