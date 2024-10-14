Commanders Show Respect to Ravens Offense
The Baltimore Ravens' offense has been on fire recently, and the Washington Commanders are the latest to get burned.
In Sunday's 30-23 home victory, the Ravens marched up and down the field to the tune of 484 total yards, their second-highest total of the season. Derrick Henry kept up his dominant performance on the ground, while Lamar Jackson slung it around pretty much at will.
In the process, Washington learned just how difficult it is to stop Baltimore's offense at full strength. The Commanders knew exactly what to expect from the Ravens, but still struggled to slow them down.
"They had a couple little wrinkles, but nothing too crazy," linebacker Bobby Wagner told reporters postgame. "They got 8 [Jackson] and 22 [Henry], and you've got to figure out a way to stop them. Regardless of what they put in, they are going to try to get them the ball."
Washington's defense isn't one of the best in the league, and they have given up their fair share of points and yards early in the season. Still, the Commanders have a lot of talented players on defense. Wagner and Frankie Luvu patrol the second level, while Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Dante Fowler Jr. headline a strong defensive front.
Still, it wasn't enough to stop the Ravens' attack.
"I believe everything that we prepared for, they came out and did," said rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil, who had his first career interception Sunday. "But, you know, they are a great team as well [and] tough to beat at home. Super strong brotherhood over there. So, we knew really that the game would come down to who could limit the mistakes and whose defense could go out there and get the stops when needed. Other than that, like I said, they are a good football team."
Even still, there's pride in the way the Commanders played. While their four-game winning streak came to an end, they kept things competitive with a clear-cut Super Bowl contender, no small feat for a young team.
They were good, but the Ravens were simply better.
"I have a lot of respect for them because they played to their identity, played tough," head coach Dan Quinn said. "I told John [Harbaugh] that after the game, 'That was a quintessential finish by you and your guys to close it out.' Both teams, I thought, have tough identities."
