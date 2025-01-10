Ravens RB Excited for Return After injury
Justice Hill may not be the biggest name on the Baltimore Ravens' offense, but there's no doubt that they've missed him over the past few weeks.
Hill, the No. 2 running back behind Derrick Henry, suffered a concussion early in the Ravens' Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which also kept him out the following week against the Houston Texans. He likely would've returned against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, but an illness prevented him from practicing and thus clearing concussion protocol.
With no game status for Saturday's Wild Card Round game against Pittsburgh, though, Hill is officially back in the fold at the perfect time.
"It's definitely nice to be back, especially for a playoff game," Hill told reporters. "It definitely was scary. For me, I was fine – kind of. Obviously, it was just something I hadn't been through before. Even when I get hurt on a play, I usually always hop up. That was a little different. I'm all good. I'm ready to go win a Super Bowl and make it all count."
Hill is a solid rusher, but he's been a huge part of the passing game this season. Despite missing two games, he finished the regular season with a career-high 42 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns, being the go-to receiving option out of the backfield. Not only that, but he's been an excellent blocker, making his return against the blitz-heavy Steelers that much more timely.
Considering his heavily-increased role this season, this could be the biggest game of Hill's career. To him, though, the approach is the same as always.
"I think for me, it's just another game. I'll just go out there like it's a practice in training camp and just be in the moment, for real. Just make plays and do what you always do. Don't make the moment bigger than what it really is, so I think that's the thing for all of us, especially now that we've been to playoff games, and we've seen both sides of it. I think we just go in there levelheaded and go play."
