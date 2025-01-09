Ravens' Mark Andrews Embraces New Playoff Opportunity
Every chance to play postseason football is special, but for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, these playoffs will be especially meaningful.
Last season, Andrews missed an extended period for the first time in his career with a major leg injury. He missed the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, and while he returned for the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he was nowhere near 100 percent and played less than a third of the Ravens' offensive snaps.
This season, Andrews is not only fully healthy heading into the playoffs, but on an absolute heater. The former All-Pro has scored a touchdown in six-straight games, and despite not scoring until Week 6, he led all tight end ends this season with 11 touchdowns.
"It's great to be in this position to have an incredible opportunity to be playing in the first round of the playoffs and be with this team and organization," Andrews told reporters. "We have so many incredibly talented players and coaches. Feeling great is a blessing."
"We've been trending in the right direction and getting better every week. It's going to boil down to playing great football," he continued.
No one is happier to have Andrews back for the postseason than star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two have always had outstanding chemistry, and with them playing some of the best football of their careeers, they're looking to do some serious damage in the playoffs.
"I always say this — Mark is like a security blanket,"Jackson said Tuesday. "We're like peanut butter and jelly — he's that guy. For him starting slow this year, and people were doubting him — I don't know where the doubt came from with Mark. I just don't know. It still amazes me. But, for him to be a team player and help other guys get open and do this and that, and still have a magnificent season he's had, that just shows what type of player Mark is and what he's going to bring to the table come this playoff run."
In six career playoff games, Andrews has yet to score even a single touchdown. He'd obviously love to change that this postseason, but more than that, he'll do whatever it takes to help his team win.
"It's win or go home," Andrews said. "You've got preseason, regular season, then playoffs. Players are more bought in and ready to go. People are flying around. It's all gas, everything we've got."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!