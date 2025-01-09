Ravens OC Adds Third Head Coaching Interview
The Baltimore Ravens have seen plenty of coordinators leave for head-coaching opportunities elsewhere, and with the way this hiring cycle is shaking up, they could see another one leave very soon.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their newfound head-coaching vacancy. The Raiders are now the third team to request an interview with Monken, following the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce after one season (plus half of last season as an interim coach) on Tuesday.
Monken, 58, has excelled in his two seasons running the Ravens' offense. Last season, his unit ranked fourth in scoring and sixth in total yards, a huge step up from where it was in 2022. This season's offense has been even better, setting numerous league records for yardage and points.
Another reason why Monken is such an attractive head-coaching candidate is his work with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback won MVP last season, and just completed one of the best regular seasons in NFL history, in no small part thanks to Monken's scheme.
The Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback to develop around like the Bears with Caleb Williams or the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence. However, that means Monken would get to find his own quarterback, at least in theory.
Additionally, a move to Las Vegas would also reunite Monken with star tight end Brock Bowers, whom he previously coached at Georgia. Bowers, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had a sensational rookie season with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, setting numerous records along the way. He was one of the few bright spots for a Raiders team that finished 4-13.
As the Ravens are still playing, Monken is limited to only virtual interviews for now. Furthermore, no team can hire him until Baltimore's season comes to an end.
