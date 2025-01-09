Ravens OC Addresses Head-Coaching Requests
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a very busy man right now.
On one hand, the 58-year-old is busy preparing with the rest of the coaching staff for Saturday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as any potential playoff games after that. On the other, three separate teams - the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders - have now requested to interview him for their head-coaching vacancies.
While those interview requests are certainly an honor, Monken is pushing them to the side while the Ravens are still alive.
"Everything is about the Steelers," Monken told reporters Wednesday. "First of all, when anybody puts in a request, it's really a compliment to the organization, our staff and our players. That's really what it is. You can't do it without really good players, really good staff, a great organization and an unbelievable head coach, but there's nothing about that that factors in right now, other than beating the Steelers."
Monken, who's now in his second year as the Ravens' offensive coordinator, has just one previous head-coaching stint, leading Southern Miss' football team from 2013-15. He has now served as the offensive coordinator for three different NFL teams, as well as Georgia during its back-to-back national championship seasons, so he's a popular candidate to make the jump to NFL head coach.
When asked if he would have interest in such a role, Monken gave credit to everyone in Baltimore who's helped him get to this point.
"Well, it's flattering, but again, like I said, it's a compliment to the other coaches that are a big part of how we game-plan as a collaboration, to the organization – that's why I wanted to be a Baltimore Raven," Monken said. "From top to bottom, [the organization is] first class [and has] the best head coach in the NFL. We have tremendous players and a tremendous staff. That's what it says. It doesn't say anything about me. It says about who we have – who we have inside the building – and what matters most is Saturday. I promise you that."
