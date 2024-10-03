Ravens RB Ready for Matchup With Brother
For Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals holds a bit more significance than the average game.
That's because he'll get to see his brother Dax Hill, who plays defensive back for Cincinnati. This isn't the first time the two brothers have faced off, but it's still a special occasion for both of them.
"I mean, we've gone up against each other, it seems like 10 times now, but it's always a fun game when you know your brother is on the on the field with you," Justice told reporters. "So, we're going to see what he's doing."
As with any set of siblings, the Hill brothers have a bit of friendly competition between them, specifically over which one is faster. Justice claims to be faster than his brother, but his 4.40-second 40-yard dash (2019) came in just behind Dax's 4.38 seconds (2022). But hey, who's counting?
"I mean, I'm always the fastest one," Justice said. "But I don't know. I don't know. We've got to race again, because I haven't really seen much from him lately."
Justice, 26, is coming off one of the best games of his career to date. The 2019 fourth-round pick caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills, further establishing himself as a solid No. 2 back behind Derrick Henry.
Meanwhile, Dax, who turned 24 on Sunday, recorded six total tackles and broke up a pass to help Cincinnati earn its first win of the season, 34-24 over the Carolina Panthers. The 2022 first-round pick has mostly played cornerback this season after spending his first two years with the Bengals as a safety.
The matchup between the Hill brothers will be fun to watch, but both of them know there's so much more to the game than just each other.
"[The Bengals] are a solid team. [They've] got good players across the board," Justice said. "And for us, we're just going to go out and execute our plan. I feel like, if we go out and execute the way we've been doing and continue to just get better on the things that we didn't [execute], we'll have a good game."
