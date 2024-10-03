Ravens Provide Update on Injured RB Keaton Mitchell
The Baltimore Ravens' ground game is firing on all cylinders right now, with Derrick Henry leading the league in rushing yards and Lamar Jackson not far behind.
Believe it or not, that potent rushing attack isn't even at full strength. Second-year running back Keaton Mitchell, who averaged 8.4 yards per carry as a rookie, is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered late last season. The East Carolina product has been on the PUP list since before training camp.
Mitchell has not yet returned to practice, but the good news is that he remains on schedule and should return relatively soon.
"It's impossible to put a timetable on it exactly right now," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "I would say this; [Keaton Mitchell] is right on schedule. The schedule was [for him] to be back this season. Exactly when that would be, we're probably closer to understanding that now, just because we're closer toward the end of that. But, you couldn't really pin it down yet. He's not close enough yet to really talk about it, but he's doing really well."
Mitchell, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent last year, didn't play until Week 6 but made the most of his opportunity once it came. In eight games, he rushed for 396 yards and two touchdowns while reeling off several big runs. Although Henry and Jackson are home-run threats themselves, Mitchell adds yet another one for defenses to take note of.
Until then, though, the Ravens feel confident with Justice Hill as the No. 2 back. Hill, who recently signed a two-year extension with Baltimore, hasn't seen much action as a rusher, but has been effective as a receiver. He just caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Buffalo Bills and continues to grow each week.
