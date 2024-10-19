Ravens RB Shining In Pass Protection
Derrick Henry has already become a focal point of the Baltimore Ravens' offense, and considering that he currently leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns, how could he not be?
That said, he's not the only running back making an impact for Baltimore.
Justice Hill, a sixth-year pro, has also been a major contributor, just in a different way. On the surface, he's the Ravens' best receiving back with 18 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown on the season.
What's less noticeable on the stat sheet is his impact as a pass blocker. In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he impressively held off All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is more than 100 pounds heavier than him, on more than one occeasion. Then, in the Ravens' most recent game against the Washington Commanders, he earned the second-highest pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus among running backs in Week 6.
Those are just two examples that go to show how important Hill has been for Lamar Jackson and company in the passing game, and there's plenty more out there.
"Justice does a great job. He's a weapon out of the backfield, and he does a great job on pass [protection]," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters Friday. "[He] really understands what we're trying to do and isn't afraid to stick his nose in there. And with our depth at running back, [and] with us being banged up, it's been everything for us on third downs and situational football."
What some people may not know is that Henry and Hill have a relatively even split of offensive snaps. The former has played 223 snaps this season (54.3 percent) while the latter has played 191 (46.5 percent). It goes to show that they both have distinct, crucial roles in the offense, and can even share the field on rare occasions.
The Ravens clearly recognize Hill's value, as they recently signed him to a two-year, $6 million extension that keeps him with the team through the 2026 season. If he continues to play a key role in the passing game, then that investment will be well worth it.
