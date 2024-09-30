Ravens Have Another RB Star Not Named Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was the star of the show on Sunday night, rushing for 199 yards and scoring two total touchdowns in a 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
While Henry indeed dominated, another Ravens running back had himself a game to remember as well.
Justice Hill, who just signed a two-year extension with the Ravens earlier this month, was a huge receiving threat out of the backfield all night. The sixth-year pro hauled in six passes for 78 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown that put Baltimore ahead 21-0 in the second quarter. He didn't just lead the team in receiving yards, he had three times the next-closest player and had nearly half of the team's production through the air.
"We're just trying to find matchups where I can succeed and use everyone to the best of their abilities," Hill told reporters after the game. "That's what they've done with me, and we've been able to scheme up some things to get me into space."
The two running backs have vastly different skillsets, and they were on full display on Sunday. While Henry's a bruiser who can run straight through his opponents, Hill is much more of a finesse back, and as he showed in this game, keeps defenses on their toes in passing situations. Hill may not have anywhere near the star power of his counterpart, but he's a great complementary piece and helps the offense thrive.
"Whatever plays the coach draws up, we're willing and able to do whatever we can do to help the team win," Hill said. "So, that's what we did. He [Henry] got a lot of carries, made them count. I got some receptions out of the backfield and was able to do what I did with that."
The blowout win over another AFC contender is great for the Ravens and shows what they can be at their full potential, but there's still a ton of football left. Baltimore has much bigger goals in mind, and Hill hopes to help it get there however he can.
"We're still in the building phase, still trying to get better every single week," Hill said. "It's still early in the season and we've got a lot of great opponents coming up. We're just going to keep stacking up good practices and good games."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!