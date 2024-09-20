Ravens Sign RB Justice Hill to New Deal
The Baltimore Ravens have signed running back Justice Hill to a two-year extension worth $6 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Hill was due to hit free agency after this season, but instead stays with the team he's been with for his entire career.
The Ravens selected Hill in the third round of the 2019 draft, and he's become a decent role player on both offense and special teams. As a rusher, he's racked up 959 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. As a kick returner, he's racked up 593 yards while averaging 23.7 yards per attempt.
The Oklahoma State product has played second fiddle throughout his career, with running backs such as Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and now Derrick Henry upstaging him. In the Ravens' eyes, though, Hill is much more than the stats show.
"The evolution of Justice as a player is that this guy has become a starting [running] back in the National Football League," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Aug. 1. "If you watch him play – look at the [AFC] Championship Game. He is a high caliber running back. So, to have him along Derrick, along with the young guys, it's really great. He's going to give us a little different style than Derrick Henry. I see him as a starter. I think he's going to play a lot and kind of do it his way."
While Hill may not be a monster on the stat sheet, he is in a place where he's highly-respected and can play a key role. There's no doubt that played a part in his decision to extend yet again.
"You just work hard, you just enjoy the process, and that's what I've been doing since I've been here," Hill said. "I mean, obviously, everybody would want to come in and be a starter right off the bat, but everybody has a different journey, and I've just been enjoying my journey. I'm getting better every year, and I've just been enjoying just doing that. And so, just to hear that, that means a lot, but we've still got a lot more to do, and I just want to go out there and prove everybody right."
