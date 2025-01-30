Ravens' Justin Tucker Responds To Misconduct Allegations
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has issued a response following an article from The Baltimore Banner, in which six massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct between 2012 and 2016.
Tucker's attorneys, Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison of the firm Clare Locke, but now Tucker has issued a statement of his own on social media.
"The allegations against me in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false," Tucker wrote. "Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."
Tucker, 35, then noted the paper's "journalistic failures," claiming that it already written "this false, salacious profile" before attempting to contact him, and did not give him adequate time to respond once it did. He also claims that the paper did not interview bodywork professionals he has worked with more recently, "because they did not want to hear what they had to say about me."
Tucker then ends his statement reiterating his innocence, and saying that he "cannot allow these false claims to go unchallenged."
Both the Ravens and the NFL released brief statements on the matter, stating that they are aware of the accusations and are looking into them.
"We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker," a Ravens spokesperson said, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."
