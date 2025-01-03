Ravens RB Earns Team Award
Over the past year and change, Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell has fought tooth and nail just to get back on the field.
A former undrafted free agent from East Carolina, Mitchell burst onto the scene last season with 396 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry as a rookie. Unfortunately, he suffered a major knee injury in December of 2023, leaving him sidelined for the rest of last season and half of this one.
Mitchell is back on the field now, and even though his role has diminished as he continues to work his back to full strength, the face he's playing at all is a testament to his will.
Mitchell's teammates have seen the work he's put in throughout the recovery process, and thus voted him as the Ravens' Ed Block Courage Award winner for this season.
"It means a lot. Just to be voted on by my teammates, that means a lot," Mitchell told reporters. "That means that they were seeing what I was doing off the scenes and seeing my hard work and everything that I was doing trying to get back and what it meant to me."
Named after the legendary Baltimore Colts trainer, the Ed Block Courage Award recognizes each team's player who is "a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage," as voted on by his teammates. With how much work Mitchell poured into his recovery, he is more than worthy of the honor.
As mentioned previously, Mitchell is still working his way back into the offense after his injury. He played 17 offensive snaps late in the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, and while he only rushed for 20 yards on 11 carries, he did have a 28-yard reception where he flashed some of his signature speed.
"Players came up to me and said they see a glimpse of last year, so hopefully this game I can show what I can do and show people that I still got it," Mitchell said.
With Justice Hill sidelined for the second-straight game, Mitchell should see an increased role in Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Who knows? Perhaps he could be an X-factor come playoff time too.
