Report: Trade Talks Led to Ravens WR's Extension
Following a breakout season in 2024, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman fully capitalized on his increased value, signing a three-year, $36.75 million extension with $20 million guaranteed that keeps him in purple and black through the 2029 season.
Before that, though, he reportedly had one foot out the door.
During an appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live," insider Jeremy Fowler reported that when Bateman first approached the Ravens about a new deal, they allowed him to seek a trade. Only after seeing the demand for him around the league did the team decide to pull the trigger on an extension.
"What led to his contract extension is that he was almost traded during this offseason," Fowler said. "Because he went to the Ravens, wanted a new deal, they simply said no, but they gave him permission to seek a trade.
"So he went out on the open market, talked to teams, and I was told there were several involved or had interest. The Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, so he saw he had a market. The Ravens saw that and said, 'OK, we'll just pay you instead, we won't trade you."
Last month, reports emerged that the Cowboys tried to trade for Bateman, but those talks "didn't go far." They instead looked elsewhere in the AFC North, acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Fowler's report indicates that the Ravens may have been more open to a trade than previously thought.
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman battled numerous injuries over his first three NFL seasons before finally breaking out in 2024, when he caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. His 16.8 yards reception ranked third among all players with 30+ catches.
It's a good thing that Bateman and the Ravens were able to come to terms, as now he should continue to produce for years to come.
