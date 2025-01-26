Ravens Keep It Familiar in 2024 NFL Re-Draft

Raven Country

One analyst believes the Baltimore Ravens would stick to the status quo in a do-over of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) stands in his defensive position during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) stands in his defensive position during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he had a successful first season with the team.

He recorded 33 tackles while playing 15 games for the Ravens this season, while also starting in each of the team's playoff games.

While the Ravens may not have accomplished their overall goals for the year, they should be happy with Wiggins and his development.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport re-drafted the 2024 NFL Draft's first round before the conference championship games, and Wiggins remained Baltimore's pick.

"There's an argument for a couple of players in this spot—including a different cornerback," Davenport wrote.

"But sometimes the wisest course of action is to just leave well enough alone—and that's the case here with cornerback Nate Wiggins.

"Wiggins was solid for the Ravens as a rookie—in 15 games (including six starts), Wiggins allowed just half the passes thrown in his direction to be completed, with a passer rating against of just 66.7."

The Ravens also appear not to have any regrets with Wiggins, believing he stepped up and played his part in Baltimore's defense in his first season in the league.

"We knew Nate [Wiggins] was a great athlete and a great cover guy. He's young. Even when you look at him, I mean I've got two sons and I'm getting older, but I look at him and he just seems young to me. He's a tremendous athlete, [and] he's got a very bright future," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters.

There's a chance that if he continues to develop, he will end up much higher on future re-drafts of his draft class in the future.

"His future is unlimited, because he can do some things that are just very unusual and unique at his position. I can't wait to see what a good offseason does for him. Everything is fast forward, full speed ahead with him. He had a good year, [and] he can be great next year, but it's going to be up to him," DeCosta said.

