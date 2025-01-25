Ravens Predicted to Steal Raiders Top DB
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to enter free agency with some very obvious needs, and perhaps their most gaping hole is the pass defense.
The Ravens ranked 31st in the NFL in defending the pass this year, a rather jarring statistic for a team that is typically so staunch defensively.
The problem is that Baltimore doesn't have a ton of cap space, so it won't be able to splurge in free agency. However, there should be some affordable options available.
For example, ESPN's Benjamin Solak is predicting the Ravens to land Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, who had a terrific season in 2024.
"The Ravens' age and lack of speed in the secondary nearly swamped their season, and they'll be desperate to avoid a similar trap in 2025. They will go after free agent safety Tre'von Moehrig, who had a strong contract year with the Raiders," Solak wrote.
Moehrig played in every game this past year, racking up 104 tackles, a sack, a couple of interceptions, a pair of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at TCU, was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He had a couple of solid campaigns to begin his career but really broke out in 2023, when he rattled off 83 tackles, two sacks, three picks and eight passes defended.
Moehrig would represent a perfect complement to Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore's secondary, which is something the team absolutely needs.
Because safeties have largely been marginalized around the NFL, Moehrig shouldn't be incredibly pricy, even after coming off of such a strong season.
The Ravens only have $8.7 million in cap space to spend, so we'll see how they allocate those resources during the offseason.
