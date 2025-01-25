Ravens Add Playmaking CB in Mock Draft
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens made it a priority to upgrade their secondary in the NFL Draft, selecting two defensive backs in first-round pick Nate Wiggins and fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa.
This year, they could opt for a similar approach.
Yes, Wiggins had a strong rookie season, and Marlon Humphrey returned to All-Pro form after dealing with injuries for years, but there could be some big changes to come. Brandon Stephens had a miserable season and is about to hit free agency, as is trade deadline acquisition Tre'Davious White. That's two of the top four corners on the depth chart who are likely gone in a few weeks, and even if their performance wasn't the best, that's tough to replace.
As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Ravens go after another cornerback early in April's draft.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah seems to believe that's the route they'll go, projecting them to take Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas at No. 27 overall in his latest mock draft.
"The Ravens double dip on drafting big, long corners after selecting Nate Wiggins last year," Jeremiah wrote. "Thomas is a smooth, fluid athlete."
Florida State had an absolutely abysmal 2024 season, finishing with a 2-10 after a controversial College Football Playoff snub the year before. That said, Thomas had a decent season individually with 52 total tackles, four passes defended and an interception.
Boasting good speed and a 6-foot-2, 198-pound frame, Thomas has the physical tools to go toe-to-toe with any kind of receiver. Considering how much the Ravens struggled to defend the pass throughout much of this season, Thomas could be a valuable addition on the back end of the defense.
