NFL Hits Ravens CB With Huge Fine
Last week's Divisional Round loss was gutting for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, doubly so considering the questions surrounding his future.
As if that wasn't enough, the NFL itself just added insult to injury.
On Saturday, the NFL fined Humphrey $45,020 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just before halftime. No flag was thrown at the time.
This is Humphrey's second fine for a helmet-to-helmet hit this season, following a $22,511 fine back in Week 10. It being his second offense of the season is likely the reason for such a high number.
Though Humphrey did not receive a penalty on the play, discipline was still a problem for Baltimore throughout last week's game. The Ravens had five penalties for 43 yards on the night, compared to the Bills' one penalty for just 10 yards. Baltimore was one of the most-penalized teams in the league this year, an issue it will definitely look to address going forward.
Humphrey, who earned first-team All-Pro honors as a slot corner after several injury-plagued seasons, still has two years remaining on his contract, but has no guaranteed money remaining. As a result, there are significant questions about his status in Baltimore going forward.
As brutal as it may sound, Humphrey knows there's a chance this was his final game in Baltimore.
"Honestly, I know this sounds kind of just not really a great answer, but there's only a select few people that know they're going to be here next year," Humphrey said. "There really [is not] a true message. This team is done. Obviously, there's a message to go, but when I look at it, some guys will be here, [and] some guys won't – who knows what.
"I know I have no more years guaranteed on this existing contract, so it's whatever message you have ... You could be on this team. You could be on another team. Some guys will stay, some guys will leave, and I fall into that same bucket. So, the message is, 'We lost. Get over it,' and we'll kind of see where the offseason goes."
