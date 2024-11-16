Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Feared Worse With Injury Scare
Late in the first half of last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens fans' hearts sunk when star safety Kyle Hamilton suffered an apparent non-contact injury. As trainers helped the All-Pro off the field, it was hard not to wonder what an already struggling defense could look like without its best player.
As it turns out, Hamilton and the Ravens miraculously dodged a bullet. He only suffered an ankle sprain instead of anything season-ending, and amazingly, he will play Sunday against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering how bad it looked at first glance, it's a mircale he'll be back out there so soon.
In a way, even Hamilton is surprised with the situation. Speaking to the media on Friday, he revealed that he initially feared the worst when a Bengals receiver clipped the back of his foot on the play.
"I saw the video; I think he clipped me. I don't know," Hamilton said. "I just felt pain, and I was initially scared, because I heard everybody talk about how when you get an Achilles [injury] it feels like you get stepped on or something like that. So, I felt – I think – me stepping on his foot, but luckily it wasn't anything like that."
It also helps that the Ravens had 10 days between games, giving Hamilton plenty of time to rest up and recover. After returning to practice Thursday and being a full participant Friday, Hamilton feels ready to get back to work.
"I think over the long weekend, which helped a ton I think for this healing process," Hamilton said. "It's just playing the waiting game – just doing what I need to do; coming in here, and it got better every day and making little strides. [You] can't get frustrated with it. I know, it was kind of a quick turnaround for the injury. I think I was just trusting the process [and] trusting the trainers, and they got me right."
Hamilton has been remarkably durable thorughout his career, missing just three games in as many seasons. That's a testament to not only his physical condition, but his mental condition as well.
"I think it's a little bit of both," Hamilton said. "I think if I'm able to play, I'm going to play. Playing through pain or whatever – not saying that I am right now – I think it's important. We only get a handful of these games. It's' not like we're in the MLB or NBA – every single one of these counts, especially this one [with a] division opponent on the road. I want to be available as much as possible for my team, and I think I was just raised, 'If you can go, go.' So, I'll do that."
